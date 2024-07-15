Champions Trophy 2025 | 'BCCI should give written proof that Govt. has declined permission to play in Pakistan': PCB

With the Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin in February and March, PCB wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible. While the ICC annual conference will be held in Colombo on July 19 and doesn't have any discussion on the "Hybrid Model"

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial to travel to neighbouring country for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 citing a travel ban on security grounds.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin in February and March, PCB wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible.

While the ICC annual conference will be held in Colombo on July 19 and doesn't have any discussion on the "Hybrid Model" about India playing their games in the UAE on its agenda, the global body as usual has earmarked additional funds in case it becomes a two-country tournament.

"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with organizing committee told PTI.

"It is a fact that the we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.

The BCCI always stated that playing cricket in Pakistan is completely a government's call. Event in Asia Cup 2023 which was hosted by Pakistan, Team India was seen playing their all matches in Sri Lanka, following the "Hybrid Model".

The PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC where all of India's games including a possible semi-final and final has been scheduled in Lahore. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled for March 1.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day on March 10 in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated an additional budget for any exigency plan.

"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," the source confirmed.

