Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Captain Cool watches Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Updated on: 07 July,2022 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Former captain was in attendance as he watched the quarterfinal tie between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz

Pic courtesy/Official ChennaiIPL


With the whole cricketing world celebrating the former captain's birthday today, MS Dhoni was seen in attendance at Wimbledon where he watched the quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. As soon as the image was posted on social media, fans were quite delirium. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon tweeted the below with the caption "An Indian icon watching on 🇮🇳​ #Wimbledon | @msdhoni"






MS Dhoni's IPL team, Chennai Super Kings too tweeted the photo with the caption "Yellove All!". The tweet garnered a lot attention.

MS Dhoni was last seen in action in the IPL with his beloved, Chennai Super Kings. Despite the franchise performing average this season, MSD was in no hurry to hang up his boots as he promised his fans that he will don the jersey yet again.

