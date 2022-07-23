Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Alternate career options for the leg-break bowler

The talented Indian bowler isn't just a great cricketer but also has various other skills that could have seen him take up some very different professions

uzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen, during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa. Pic/PTI

India's premier leg-break bowler, Yuzvendra 'Yuzi' Chahal turns a year older today. The Haryana-born spinner, has been in lethal form with the ball of late, in national colours as well as on the IPL front. The spinner who has scalped 111 wickets in 65 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.19, 79 wickets in 62 T20Is at an economy of 8; Chahal is keen to deliver more. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the spinner would be looking to take Team India towards their 2nd World Cup triumph.

However, Chahal is known for his many facets besides cricket. He and his wife Dhanashree are very active on social media and many a times have posted viral videos and reels of their dance moves and other funny stuff. So, we have decided to pen down some of the alternate careers that Chahal can opt for (if the need does arise). Let's take a look:

Dancer -



Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. ðð



Is this the best collab of the season? ð #RoyalsFamily | @yuzi_chahal | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/KqITBfozSt — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 6, 2022

We have seen many dance reality shows on national television that bring up some of the brightest talents in the dancing fraternity. Given how Yuzvendra Chahal has been dancing and grooving to his wife's songs of late, this career shift wouldn't be a problem for him. His dancing skills are well versed amongst the ones who know him and this jump could really transpire onto something special. 'Yuzi' could do with some of the latest B-town tracks as well!

Stand-up comedian -





Chahal had mentioned that he loves to play pranks on his fellow team mates and also crack jokes. Well, Yuzvendra, the stage is all yours then! The spinner could do with a stand-up comedian stint and who knows, can also spark his career into life. Chahal's sense of humour is unmatched and given the dearth of talent he possesses, this career shift could really work wonders.

Actor -

Yuzvendra Chahal is often seen promoting brands and also, was seen acting with his parents on Instagram. The talent that this guy has, Chahal could give any Bollywood actor a run for his money. With the likes of OTT platforms on the rise too, do not be surprised if the Haryana-born takes the plunge into acting and becomes an overnight star!

Chess -

My father always wanted me to play chess and while I enjoyed it, my first love was always cricket. I did play chess till the age of 10 but my first chhalaang was when I took up cricket professionally, and the rest is history. Share your story using #ChhalaangOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/KW43cQqoTY pic.twitter.com/uYsoj1MTzi — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 11, 2020

Despite being a star in the world of cricket, turning in to Chess would not do any harm for Yuzvendra Chahal. The 31-year old has played chess between 1997 till 2003 and has even represented India at the Youth Championships. He's a winner of U-11 title too! With so many feats to his name, we argue as to why did he ever opt for cricket anyways?