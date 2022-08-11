Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Current and former Team India cricketers celebrate auspicious day

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Deepak Chahar all spread the cheer on social media while celebrating the festival with their sisters

Sachin Tendulkar with his sister. Pic/ Official Twitter account of Sachin Tendulkar

On the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, a bevy of India's top cricketers took to social media to not just wish the country a Happy Raksha Bandhan but to also share how they celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled a nostalgic memory of his sister and Tweeted, "From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!"

From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life.

India opener and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan posted a trio of photos on Instagram and accompanied it with a caption that read, "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life. Here’s wishing my two adorable sisters a very #HappyRakshabandan"

Former India and CSK star Suresh Raina posted a photo of him celebrating the festival with his sister and captioned it with a heartfelt note saying, "A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to all the brothers and sisters.And an enormous thanks to Renu Didi, for being my best buddy and my well wisher. Thank you for always being so cherishing and understanding, it's a blessing for me to have you as my sister. Wishing good health and happiness to you always."

India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar had a more funny take to share, joking about the gift he gave to his sister on the day of Raksha Bandhan. His Tweet, which was accompanied by a laughing emoji, said "We all can see who is more happy."