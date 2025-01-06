Harbhajan Singh alludes to Gambhir's influence in India’s decline, references Dravid

India recently suffered an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, followed by a home whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series, and most recently, a 1-3 series defeat to Australia

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir (Pic: AFP)

Brought into the position after a successful tenure with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, head coach Gautam Gambhir is now facing mounting pressure due to a series of poor results on the international stage.

India recently suffered an ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, followed by a home whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series, and most recently, a 1-3 series defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Under Gambhir's leadership, several senior players, including veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have failed to deliver their finest performances, adding to the growing criticism of the current coaching setup.

In a video recently posted on his YouTube channel, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his concerns regarding the team’s performance and raised questions about the change in leadership after Rahul Dravid’s tenure.

"Everything was fine till Rahul Dravid was there. India won the World Cup, and everything was fine. But what happened suddenly?" Harbhajan questioned.

He reflected on India’s recent struggles: "Over the past six months, we lost to Sri Lanka, suffered a whitewash against New Zealand, and now a 3-1 defeat in Australia. Everything seems to have fallen apart."

One of the most significant issues raised by Harbhajan was the poor performances of senior batsmen Kohli and Rohit during the Australia tour. With growing calls for these stalwarts to step aside from the team, Harbhajan believes the team needs to move away from the ‘superstar’ culture that has been prevalent in Indian cricket for years.

"Every player has a reputation. If this is the case, then add Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, or others who have been India’s biggest match-winners. The BCCI and selectors need to take charge. India must leave behind the superstar mentality," Harbhajan asserted.

The former spinner also expressed disappointment over the lack of opportunities for consistent Ranji Trophy performers such as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan. Despite being part of the squad, neither player featured in any of the matches during the Australian tour.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran was taken on tour, but he didn’t play. He could become a player for India if given the opportunity. Sarfaraz is in the same boat. The players who perform should be selected for the tours, not those picked based on reputation," Harbhajan added.

While neither Rohit nor Kohli has shown any inclination to step away from Test cricket, Harbhajan emphasised that the decision ultimately lies with the selectors.

"The ball is in the selectors’ court now. They have to decide," Harbhajan concluded.