Hardik expecting great things from young Sai

Sudharsan made an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls as Titans tamed Delhi Capitals for their second win as many games.

Hardik Pandya and Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya sees teammate Sai Sudharsan doing “great things” in franchise cricket in the next two years.

“He [Sai Sudharsan] is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he’s done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work.

“Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India,” said Hardik at the post match presentation.

He said the winning mantra for him is to back his instincts.

“It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I’d rather back me and fall down than taking others’ decision. I’d rather land the first punch than take the first punch.”

In pursuit of 163, GT lost their key wickets of Shubman Gill and Pandya to be 54-3 inside the Powerplay.

