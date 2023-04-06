Breaking News
Hardik expecting great things from young Sai

Updated on: 06 April,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Sudharsan made an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls as Titans tamed Delhi Capitals for their second win as many games.

Hardik Pandya and Sai Sudharsan


Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya sees teammate Sai Sudharsan doing “great things” in franchise cricket in the next two years.


“He [Sai Sudharsan] is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he’s done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. 


“Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India,” said Hardik at the post match presentation. 

He said the winning mantra for him is to back his instincts.

“It is my instinct. I like to back myself. I’d rather back me and fall down than taking others’ decision. I’d rather land the first punch than take the first punch.”

In pursuit of 163, GT lost their key wickets of Shubman Gill and Pandya to be 54-3 inside the Powerplay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

