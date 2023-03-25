Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as leaders: GT’s Sai Kishore

“Hardik and Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] are pretty similar in the way they handle things, they both are pretty calm,” Sai Kishore told the media during a virtual interaction session on Friday

GT skipper Hardik Pandya (right) and CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss of an IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15, 2022. Pic/BCCI

Having watched both of them from close quarters, Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore feels that his franchise skipper Hardik Pandya is very similar to legendary MS Dhoni in terms of leadership traits.

Sai Kishore, before joining Gujarat Titans, was with CSK for a couple of years.

“Hardik and Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] are pretty similar in the way they handle things, they both are pretty calm,” Sai Kishore told the media during a virtual interaction session on Friday.

Sai Kishore

“One thing that I really admire about Hardik is his ability to handle success and failure equally. That is something very unique about him,” he added.

The 28-year-old said Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL last year in their debut season, will have to replicate their performances from last season in order to be successful.

“The tag of being defending champions is up to us whether to take it or not. We played well last year and that is why we won. I think if we can do that [then] the tag won’t matter much,” he said. Sai Kishore said the new rule of having an ‘Impact Player’ in IPL will make it more manageable than what it was in domestic circuit.

“It is more like the super-sub rule where we can either use a bowler or a batsman. It is basically like playing with 12 people. We have already played with this [rule] in domestic [cricket]. The only change is that we can use it till the 20th over instead of the 14th over,” he said.

