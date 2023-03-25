Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as leaders GTs Sai Kishore

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as leaders: GT’s Sai Kishore

Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“Hardik and Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] are pretty similar in the way they handle things, they both are pretty calm,” Sai Kishore told the media during a virtual interaction session on Friday

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are pretty similar as leaders: GT’s Sai Kishore

GT skipper Hardik Pandya (right) and CSK captain MS Dhoni at the toss of an IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15, 2022. Pic/BCCI


Having watched both of them from close quarters, Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore feels that his franchise skipper Hardik Pandya is very similar to legendary MS Dhoni in terms of leadership traits. 


Sai Kishore, before joining Gujarat Titans, was with CSK for a couple of years. 



“Hardik and Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] are pretty similar in the way they handle things, they both are pretty calm,” Sai Kishore told the media during a virtual interaction session on Friday. 


Sai KishoreSai Kishore

“One thing that I really admire about Hardik is his ability to handle success and failure equally. That is something very unique about him,” he added. 

The 28-year-old said Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL last year in their debut season, will have to replicate their performances from last season in order to be successful. 

“The tag of being defending champions is up to us whether to take it or not. We played well last year and that is why we won. I think if we can do that [then] the tag won’t matter much,” he said. Sai Kishore said the new rule of having an ‘Impact Player’ in IPL will make it more manageable than what it was in domestic circuit. 

Also read: Watch: Hardik Pandya loses cool after Mitchell Marsh stops skipper in his run-up

“It is more like the super-sub rule where we can either use a bowler or a batsman. It is basically like playing with 12 people. We have already played with this [rule] in domestic [cricket]. The only change is that we can use it till the 20th over instead of the 14th over,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ms dhoni hardik pandya chennai super kings Gujarat Titans cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK