Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hardik Pandya Wont take someone elses place in WTC team

Hardik Pandya: Won’t take someone else’s place in WTC team

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Hardik, 29, has played 11 Tests so far with his last appearance in the longer format being against England in 2018. “If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. So, for that reason, I will not be available for the WTC final or any future Test series until I feel that I’ve earned my spot,” he added

Hardik Pandya: Won’t take someone else’s place in WTC team

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP


India's stand-in ODI captain Hardik Pandya has stressed that making a comeback to the Test team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on June 7 is not in his mind. When asked if he’s tempted to play in the WTC final, Pandya replied: “No. I’m ethically a very strong person. I haven’t done even 10 per cent to reach there. I’m not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well.” 
 
Hardik, 29, has played 11 Tests so far with his last appearance in the longer format being against England in 2018. “If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. So, for that reason, I will not be available for the WTC final or any future Test series until I feel that I’ve earned my spot,” he added.


Also read: Sunil Gavaskar bats for Hardik Pandya's ODI captaincy post World Cup 2023




hardik pandya test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK