Hardik Pandya: Won’t take someone else’s place in WTC team

Hardik Pandya. Pic/AFP

India's stand-in ODI captain Hardik Pandya has stressed that making a comeback to the Test team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on June 7 is not in his mind. When asked if he’s tempted to play in the WTC final, Pandya replied: “No. I’m ethically a very strong person. I haven’t done even 10 per cent to reach there. I’m not even a part of one per cent. So, me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well.”



Hardik, 29, has played 11 Tests so far with his last appearance in the longer format being against England in 2018. “If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. So, for that reason, I will not be available for the WTC final or any future Test series until I feel that I’ve earned my spot,” he added.

