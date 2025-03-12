Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2025 10:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pandya’s all-round contributions were pivotal to India’s victory in the Champions Trophy

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines once again, this time for breaking a sensational record previously held by Virat Kohli.


Following India’s triumph in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, Hardik shared a picture on social media that quickly went viral. In the post, he recreated his iconic pose from the T20 World Cup 2024, mimicking the famous stance of social media star Khaby Lame.


The picture rapidly gained traction, surpassing Kohli’s record for the fastest 1 million likes by an Indian on Instagram. Kohli’s post, celebrating India’s T20 World Cup victory, had reached the milestone in seven minutes. However, Hardik’s Champions Trophy post achieved the same feat in just six minutes, setting a new benchmark for social media engagement in Indian cricket.


Pandya’s leadership and performance were pivotal to India’s victory in the Champions Trophy. His all-round contributions, along with standout performances from players like Shubman Gill (188 runs with a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs, including two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs and five wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs at an average of 140.00), and Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets), were crucial in securing India’s second successive white-ball title.

"In 2017, the work was left. I could not finish the job back then, and I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say I am a champion's trophy winner. That sounds good. I think for me; this has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say it when we won in 2024: That is not done. I still need 5-6 more trophies. I am thrilled that one more is added," Pandya said in a video posted by BCCI.

"The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey is always how I can make sure my team can win, and it is very satisfying very calming pleased moment for me every time I step on the field somehow even if I don't contribute my team win i think that's the most beautiful feeling I have," he further added.

