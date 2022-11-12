Hardik Pandya gutted, Virat Kohli disappointed

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed dejection. “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has promised the side will strive to “get better from here on” after a defeat to England knocked India out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Kohli wrote on Twitter: “We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed dejection. “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built —we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,” Pandya tweeted soon after the defeat.

