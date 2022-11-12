×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hardik Pandya gutted Virat Kohli disappointed

Hardik Pandya gutted, Virat Kohli disappointed

Updated on: 12 November,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed dejection. “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us

Hardik Pandya gutted, Virat Kohli disappointed

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP


Former India skipper Virat Kohli has promised the side will strive to “get better from here on” after a defeat to England knocked India out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.  Kohli wrote on Twitter: “We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on.” 


Also Read: England made India look an average team: 2019 WC-winning captain Morgan



Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed dejection. “Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built —we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,” Pandya tweeted soon after the defeat.


Also Read: India are the most under-performing team in white-ball history: Michael Vaughan

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hardik pandya virat kohli t20 world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK