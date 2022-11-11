England made India look an average team: 2019 WC-winning captain Morgan

England’s 2019 ODI World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan was in praise of the side’s 10-wicket thrashing of India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval, saying that Jos Buttler & Co made Rohit Sharma-led side look an average team

“England out-thought India and made them look an average team. The latter stages are about letting players run free and they did that,” said Morgan on Sky Sports. Morgan, who retired from international cricket in July this year, was in praise of Buttler, his leadership successor. “In the form Jos is in, he is probably the hardest batsman in world cricket to bowl to. His England side have shown a huge amount of character.”

The former left-handed batter also emphasised on England soaking a hammering win before turning their focus towards final. “It’s important England take time to sit back, smell the roses and acknowledge how good they have been today. Then draw a line under it and take things from tonight into Melbourne.”

