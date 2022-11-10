×
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England crush India by 10 wickets, will meet pakistan in finals

Updated on: 10 November,2022 04:47 PM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday

Pic credit- England cricket board official Instagram handle


India suffered a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note here on Thursday.


England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.



Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63.


In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Brief Scores:
India: 168 for 6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20).
England: 170 for no loss in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86, Jos Buttler 80; Arshdeep Singh 15/0).

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

