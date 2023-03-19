Breaking News
Hardik Pandya hails Jadeja’s all-round performance despite long layoff

Updated on: 19 March,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya


India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for the batting efforts made by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja following the hosts’ five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, saying it was very relaxing to watch the duo bat. 


He particularly highlighted Jadeja’s contribution as he is playing ODI cricket after eight months. “Talking about Jaddu, he did what he’s capable of. Coming after a break in ODI cricket, the way he finished as well, we needed a partnership with KL and he did the job for us,” Pandya told tehe broadcaster after the match.



Jadeja, adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the first ODI, stated that playing in the format after eight months of knee injury, his goal was to get used to the pace of a 50-over cricket match with both bat and ball.

