Hardik Pandya joins Oppenheimer and Barbie movie hype!

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“Sometimes Barbie, sometimes Oppenheimer,” the all-rounder captioned his post which went on to received more than five lakh ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours.

India cricketer Hardik Pandya joined the movie season hype by Instagramming this picture (right) for his 26.6 million online followers on Wednesday.


“Sometimes Barbie, sometimes Oppenheimer,” the all-rounder captioned his post which went on to received more than five lakh ‘likes’ in less than 24 hours. 


The much anticipated films—Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, and Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig—are scheduled to hit theatres in India on July 21.

