Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hardik Pandya MI have found the right mix

Hardik Pandya: 'MI have found the right mix'

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty [Trent Boult] is back, Deepak Chahar and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh,” he said in an MI video posted on social media

Hardik Pandya: 'MI have found the right mix'

Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article
Hardik Pandya: 'MI have found the right mix'
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has expressed his delight at the way things panned out for them in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah and said the franchise has “found the right mix” of players. 


Also Read: Hardik Pandya doesn’t deserve retribution


“We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty [Trent Boult] is back, Deepak Chahar and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh,” he said in an MI video posted on social media.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hardik pandya mumbai indians IPL 2025 Mega Auction IPL 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK