“We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty [Trent Boult] is back, Deepak Chahar and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh,” he said in an MI video posted on social media

Hardik Pandya

Listen to this article Hardik Pandya: 'MI have found the right mix' x 00:00

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has expressed his delight at the way things panned out for them in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah and said the franchise has “found the right mix” of players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Hardik Pandya doesn’t deserve retribution

“We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty [Trent Boult] is back, Deepak Chahar and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh,” he said in an MI video posted on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever