Hardik Pandya pays Pollard a visit in WI

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard


India all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid a visit to West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard at his home recently as Team India is currently touring the Caribbean.

Pandya, 28, and Pollard, 35, were teammates at Indian Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians and have even won the title together more than once. Pandya left MI to join Gujarat Lions this season and also led them to the title. 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya credits Rohit and Dravid for player security and freedom

“No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King’s home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother,” the Indian wrote while sharing the pictures,” Pandya wrote on social media alongside pictures of his visit to the Pollards. Team India are leading 2-1 in a five-match T20I series with the next two matches on Saturday and Sunday. 


