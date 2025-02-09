Haris Rauf, Rachin Ravindra suffer injury during first ODI of tri-series

Rachin Ravindra injured his face while fielding, while Haris Rauf walked out of the ground after sustaining a side strain after delivering his seventh over. After the match during the conference Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan opened up about Haris Rauf's injury

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pic/AFP

During the first ODI match of the tri-series, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and New Zealand rising sensation Rachin Ravindra suffered injuries.

Rachin Ravindra injured his face while fielding, while Haris Rauf walked out of the ground after sustaining a side strain after delivering his seventh over.

Rauf was seen in discomfort after delivering the second ball in the 37th over. Later, he did not come out to bat during Pakistan's innings.

After the match during the conference Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan opened up about Haris Rauf's injury. Skipper stated that there was little clarity on the pacer's situation. After going through the doctor's reports, he understood that there wasn't much to be concerned about.

On the other hand, Ravindra's unfortunate injury occurred in the 38th over of the second innings, when, while going for a catch off Michael Bracewell, he lost the ball in the floodlights and took a heavy blow to his face.

The "White Ferns" are already dealing with injury concerns as Lockie Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE.

Speaking of the match, batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips' blitzkrieg knock powered New Zealand to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the ODI Tri-Series.

With this dominant victory, the Kiwis took the lead in the ODI Tri-Series standings and secured the top spot with two points and a net run rate of +1.560.

The next match in the tri-series will be played between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10.

The ongoing tri-series among Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be beneficial for the respected team ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The hosting rights of the marquee event have been handed to Pakistan. The eight-team event will kick start from February 19.

(With ANI Inputs)