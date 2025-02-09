In the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, the "Men in Blue" will look to seal the series as they have already won the first match of the three-match ODI series. The remainder of the ODI series will be crucial for both teams before they head into the Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler wins the toss, elects to bat x 00:00

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bat first in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

In the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, the "Men in Blue" will look to seal the series as they have already won the first match of the three-match ODI series.

The white-ball series against India has also been a roller coaster ride for the "Three Lions." After losing the T20I series, England also lost the ODI series opener. In the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, the Jos Buttler-led Englishmen will also look to bounce back to keep the series alive.

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the feature of stalwart Virat Kohli in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal will make way for Kohli in the playing XI. Rising spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the ODI debut cap. He will come in place of spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav.

Skipper Rohit Sharma alongside Virat Kohli will look to find themselves among runs. The remainder of the ODI series will be crucial for both teams before they head into the Champions Trophy 2025.

In the previous match, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill delivered match-winning performances. The Indian dugout will expect the two to continue their momentum in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI as well. With the ball, debutant Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja stole the show. Both claimed three wickets, each to restrict England to 248 runs.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.