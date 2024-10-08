"Harmanpreet fit for SL match, conditions have been different from expectations": Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been struggling to score runs in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The "Women in Blue" fell short against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup final.Mandhana said conditions in the tournament have been different from their expectations when asked about Harmanpreet going back to number four against Pakistan after batting at three vs NZ

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said that captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side ahead of their next Women's T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Sri Lanka.

Previously, Harmanpreet was retired hurt following a discomfort in her neck during Pakistan's match.

Harmanpreet had walked off the field when she was batting on 29 against Pakistan on Sunday. India won that game by six wickets but still faced early elimination from the tournament following the loss to New Zealand in their opener.

"She (Harman) is doing fine and she will be fine for tomorrow," Mandhana told reporters. However, there is no clarity over the fitness status of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar who missed the Pakistan game.

"Pooja, I think the medical team is still working on her. So, the update will come only tomorrow during the match. But yeah, I don't think I can say anything at the moment," said Smriti Mandhana.

India chased down 106 in 18.5 overs against Pakistan, mindful of the run rate factor at the business end of the tournament.

"It (run rate) definitely was last match, but as I said, the conditions are a lot different to what you expect as a batter so you are probably thinking to get that run rate high and also you firstly you have to win the match first that's the first priority for us," said Smriti Mandhana.

"So, it's a balance between trying to find out what's the best for the team. Of course, you know in the last match I couldn't like I started off fine but then later on I consumed a few dot balls which was a little irritating for me...

"...but yeah having said that as batters we have to be really smart we can't we can't just go out there thinking that oh we are going to take on this bowling lineup and we are just going to cruise because of course the conditions and the outfield is a lot different," she said.

Smriti Mandhana said conditions in the tournament have been different from their expectations when asked about Harmanpreet going back to number four against Pakistan after batting at three against New Zealand.

"Definitely the wicket condition, the ground conditions are a lot different to what we thought when we came here. That also is a big consideration (in deciding batter order)," she said.

"The conditions, I don't see any except the New Zealand match, we haven't seen any team go over 140 in the whole tournament, 135-140, be it a day game or a night game, says a lot about the conditions," she added.

(With PTI Inputs)