"My life's mantra is to enjoy the present. Today is my rest day so I will enjoy my rest today. Kal ka Kal dekhenge (Will think about tomorrow when it comes). The T20 World Cup is two years away, very far I don't think much about the future", Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Two years just flew by, enjoying highs and lows of my game": Arshdeep Singh x 00:00

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he doesn't like to worry about the future or dwell on the past. He prefers to live in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arshdeep Singh who made his national debut two years ago has already been a part of the 55 T20I matches which also includes two World Cups.

"I am enjoying my game and didn't even realise how these two years flew by. I just try and stay in the present, enjoy the highs and lows, that is my focus," Arshdeep said ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"My life's mantra is to enjoy the present. Today is my rest day so I will enjoy my rest today. Kal ka Kal dekhenge (Will think about tomorrow when it comes). The T20 World Cup is two years away, very far I don't think much about the future," he added when a question on his future was thrown his way.

Also Read: India’s semi-finals route will be easier if Australia lose to New Zealand today

The Punjab pacer, who honed his red-ball skills in county cricket last season and put up a stellar display in the Duleep Trophy recently, has been making a case for a maiden Test cap too but doesn't want to talk about that.

"I want to do my best in all the formats wherever I get the opportunity," he said.

Speaking about the difference in his white-ball skills after becoming an all-format player, Arshdeep Singh said, "I enjoy that we can see how quickly you can adapt to the conditions, ground dimensions and format.

"It gives opportunity to the players to explore their skills. How he can take wickets in different ways, how to absorb pressure.

"Playing in different formats teaches players a lot. In red ball, you get more overs to bowl, it teaches you patience, here (in T20s) you don't need patience, you have to think about what a batter can do."

Team India is currently leading the three-match T20I series by 1-0. The second T20I will be played on Wednesday.

"We (Punjab Kings) didn't have a match here in the IPL this season but seeing the scores at this ground, I didn't feel like seeing the wicket.

"We will come tomorrow and assess the conditions and make plans accordingly. The coach and captain will check the wicket and tell us the plan," Arshdeep said.

(With PTI Inputs)