Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harmanpreet moves to 12th Shafali in 15th

Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali in 15th

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot

Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali in 15th

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma

Listen to this article
Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali in 15th
x
00:00

India opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday moved to 15th place while her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings, following their strong performances in the series against South Africa.


Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Danni Wyatt from England.


Also Read: Harmanpreet & Co look to bounce back in must-win T20I against SA


The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harmanpreet kaur international cricket council cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK