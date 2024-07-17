Harmanpreet moves to 12th, Shafali in 15th

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot

Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma

India opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday moved to 15th place while her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings, following their strong performances in the series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Danni Wyatt from England.

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot.

