Harmeet Singh: USA will play a big role in developing cricket globally

Former India U-19 player optimistic of a further fillip to the game through America

Harmeet Singh

India's U-19 World Cup-winning team member and former Mumbai left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, who shifted to USA for better opportunities, reckons USA will play a big role in developing cricket globally. Harmeet, 30, who will be representing Seattle Orcas in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC), beginning on July 13, felt the new league will be a big boost for cricketers.

“There is a big market for sports in the USA. If MLC gets good success, then I think the USA will play a big role in developing cricket globally. If they [organisers] have good administrative support and vision, it will be a big boost for cricket worldwide,” Harmeet told mid-day.com from Seattle on Sunday.

Harmeet, who will be featuring in MLC along his skipper during India’s U-19 World Cup triumph in Australia in 2012—Unmukt Chand (playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders) and wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel (San Francisco Unicorns), remarked that there is enough talent at the grassroots level and there is no dearth of people in USA who want to support cricket.

“Talent at the grassroots level is very good here and they are very keen to play cricket. There are lots of people who want to invest there in cricket, so it’s really encouraging,” Harmeet added.