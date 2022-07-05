Harshal Patel shines as India win at Northampton in warm-up fixture

India had earlier defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets. After Harshal Patel lifted India from a precarious position to 149 for eight with a 36-ball 54, the visiting bowlers fired in unison to bowl out the county side for 139 with three balls to spare

Harshal Patel

India will enter the upcoming limited overs series against England on a positive note, having beaten Northamptonshire by 10 runs after an impressive display by the bowlers in their second warm-up match here on Sunday.

Second win for visitors

India had earlier defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets. After Harshal Patel lifted India from a precarious position to 149 for eight with a 36-ball 54, the visiting bowlers fired in unison to bowl out the county side for 139 with three balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal picked up two wickets apiece as Northamptonshire failed to overcome India’s total.

Sanju out on first ball

Earlier, asked to bat first, India were off to a disastrous start losing Sanju Samson in the very first delivery of the match, the successful bowler being skipper Joshua Cobb.

One-down bat Rahul Tripathi, too, did not last long but more trouble awaited India as pacer Brandon Glover sent back Suryakumar Yadav to leave the visitors tottering at 8-3 in the third over.

Glover two wickets in quick succession put Northamptonshire on top before a partnership of 43 runs for the fourth wicket steadied the ship. However, Ishan Kishan, having laboured to 16 off 20 balls, fell to left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich to bring to an end the brief partnership.

