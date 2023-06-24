Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka’s decision to bowl first paid off very well

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Hasaranga’s fifer, strong batting display takes SL to 10-wicket win over Oman x 00:00

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga clinched his second consecutive five-wicket haul in ODIs while Lahiru Kumara picked three wickets and openers scored vital runs to lead Sri Lanka to a thumping ten-wicket win over Oman in their Group B match of Mens Cricket World Cup qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club, here on Friday.

Also Read: World Cup Qualifiers: Oman downs Ireland in thriller, Hasaranga takes six-for as Lanka beat UAE

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka’s decision to bowl first paid off very well. After the duo of Hasaranga (5-13) and Kumara (3-22) combined to bowl out Oman for just 98, opener Dimuth Karunaratne made 51 not out as Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs. The result means the 1996 World Cup winners climbed to the top spot in Group B and put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the Super Six stage of the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever