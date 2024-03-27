"Hats off to him, and he is playing with confidence now": Michael Hussey on Dube

"So, that's a testament to the work that he has put in and has given it back to the bowlers, forcing them to try something new. It will benefit him in the IPL, and also if he gets a chance to play for his country, it will do him a lot of good," said Michael Hussey. CSK won the match against GT by a huge margin of 63 runs

Michael Hussey (Pic: File Pic)

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is impressed with Shivam Dube's transformation into a batsman who no longer ducks or defends the short balls. Dube's batting was personally monitored by former CSK captain MS Dhoni.

In a match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, the left-hander was the top scorer for CSK. Facing just 23 deliveries, the all-rounder accumulated 51 runs including 2 fours and 5 sixes. Dube batted with a strike rate of 221.74. CSK won the match against GT by a huge margin of 63 runs.

"Got to give a lot of credit to Dube for working tirelessly against the short ball, an area he needed to improve on. Hats off to him, and he is playing with confidence now. He is also dangerous against the spin.

"As the teams bowled short balls at him a few years ago, he would only duck and defend. Now, not only he can play the short ones, but he is also able to find boundaries.

"So, that's a testament to the work that he has put in and has given it back to the bowlers, forcing them to try something new. It will benefit him in the IPL, and also if he gets a chance to play for his country, it will do him a lot of good," said Michael Hussey.

Dube's improvement has a lot to do with Dhoni personally working with the beefy Mumbai man, his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed after the match.

Early in his career, short ball had become his shortcoming but this season Dube has managed it well. "Just confidence. When he came here, the management worked with him personally, Mahi bhai worked with him personally. He knows what role he is playing and which bowler to take on. A big plus for us," Gaikwad praised his big-hitting game-changer.

Dube spoke about the freedom CSK's management gave him. He also mentioned about his hard work and he is now prepared for the short balls, now that couple of bouncers are allowed per over.

"This franchise (CSK) is something different from all others. They are giving me the freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches," Dube said after winning 'Player of the Match' award.

