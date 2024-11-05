Breaking News
'Haven't seen that same Virat since': Labuschagne recalls his first memory of India stalwart

Updated on: 05 November,2024 06:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The outcome of the World Test Championship final, set to be held next year in London, may hinge on the five upcoming Tests between the two top teams of the current cycle

Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Australia's dependable batter, Marnus Labuschagne, recalled his first memory of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.


The outcome of the World Test Championship final, set to be held next year in London, may hinge on the five upcoming Tests between the two top teams of the current cycle.


Labuschagne, known for his ability to score runs, especially against India, reminisced about the first time he saw Kohli don India's Test colours in the 2018 series.


Reflecting on his encounters with Kohli, Labuschagne noted that Kohli was 'quite intense' in his on-field demeanour, expressing a level of intensity he hasn't observed since that series.

"My first memory of Virat was probably, from a playing perspective, the 2018 series. He was captain at that time, I think, and he was quite intense. When I watched the series, it was a very intense series. I probably haven't seen that same Virat since then, you know, the start of that series. For a long time, he's just been a quality act, but my first memory would be that," Labuschagne told Star Sports.

In the upcoming series, Labuschagne will be eager to add to his impressive tally against India in Test cricket.

In 10 matches, the 30-year-old has scored 775 runs, averaging 45.58, including three fifties and a solitary hundred.

With both teams on a challenging path to the WTC final, the first ball of the BGT series will be bowled in Perth on November 22.

Following a historic series whitewash by New Zealand on home soil, India must secure four Test wins and ensure only one ends in a draw or defeat.

Meanwhile, Australia must avoid a series loss to keep their hopes of defending the title alive.

(With agency inputs)

