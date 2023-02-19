Breaking News
Hayley Matthews steers WI to victory over Ireland

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Cape Town
PTI |

The Windies skipper was assisted by Chinelle Henry’s (34) critical contribution for a victory with just a single ball remaining on Friday night

West Indies' Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Ireland at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Pic/AFP


Hayley Matthews (66 not out) played a captain’s knock and guided the West Indies to a nerve-jangling six-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here. 


The Windies skipper was assisted by Chinelle Henry’s (34) critical contribution for a victory with just a single ball remaining on Friday night. 


