"He hasn’t scored a lot of runs, but he didn’t play like someone without runs": Ashwin's remarks on Rishabh Pant

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Hailing Pant’s ability to singlehandedly turn a match on its head, Ashwin said a lot of his shots are high-risk, something that is not allowing him to realise his full potential

R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

"He hasn’t scored a lot of runs, but he didn’t play like someone without runs": Ashwin's remarks on Rishabh Pant
Indian spin legend R Ashwin feels Rishabh Pant will score a century in every game if the maverick India wicketkeeper-batter is able to curb his extravagance and impetuosity as he has got “one of the best defences” in world cricket.


Hailing Pant’s ability to singlehandedly turn a match on its head, Ashwin said a lot of his shots are high-risk, something that is not allowing him to realise his full potential.


Pant scored the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney recently. “We have to tell him properly what he has to do if he has to bat solid or bat with intent. He hasn’t scored a lot of runs, but he didn’t play like someone without runs. He has a lot of time on his hands. Pant is yet to realise his fullest potential,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“He has all the shots — reverse sweep, slog sweep, everything — but the problem is that all these shots are high-risk shots. With his defence, he will surely score runs every game if he faces 200 balls.

“The point is finding that middle game. If he combines all of it, he will score 100 runs every game. He has to find that middle game,” the recently-retired cricketer added.

