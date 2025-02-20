Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > He was like my elder brother Gavaskar

‘He was like my elder brother’: Gavaskar

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sunil Gavaskar pays tribute to his childhood friend Milind Rege

‘He was like my elder brother’: Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar (left) with the late Milind Rege

Listen to this article
‘He was like my elder brother’: Gavaskar
x
00:00

Met him in the hospital yesterday [Monday] before leaving for Dubai [to commentate on the Champions Trophy]. He kept on proffering his hand for me to shake it as if he knew we weren’t going to do it again. Told him I will see him on 22nd morning and he gave a wan smile.


He was like my elder brother. We lived a building across each other and grew up together, went to the same school and college. Played tennis ball cricket in the compound. He played Ranji before me and like Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani have done for Mumbai this year, Milind always came to the rescue when we, the so-called top order, failed. 


He was good enough to play for India but there was Prasanna and Venkataraghavan around, so he couldn’t break in. Then at the age of 24 he had his first heart attack. It speaks volumes of his love for Mumbai cricket and his determination that he made a comeback a few years later and even captained Mumbai. 


Last week after he was first admitted to the hospital, when I told him that Mumbai had taken a small lead against Haryana you could see how he immediately perked up. For him Mumbai cricket was his life. Yes, he had strong opinions and so may have upset a few people but nobody could question his love and commitment to Mumbai cricket.

We have known each other since we were a few months old, that’s why I won’t be able to bear the sight of his still body and won’t return for the funeral. It may sound selfish on my part but I genuinely won’t be able to take the last rites of my elder brother.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025 ranji trophy ranji trophy champions Ranji Trophy 2024-25 sunil gavaskar Milind Rege sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK