'He wouldn't have 100 if he didn't toss up 30': Wade's hilarious take on Maxwell's match-winning ton

Australia's captain Matthew Wade (L) and teammate Glenn Maxwell come out of the ground after winning the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Pic/AFP

Australia skipper Matthew Wade joked about how Glenn Maxwell would have not scored a ton in his 100th T20I game if he hadn't ended up conceding 30 runs in the final over of the first innings during the third T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Maxwell's destructive innings spoiled the party for the Indian team in his 100th T20I game and made it even more special with an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls. He became the joint fastest Australian player to complete a century in the history of T20Is joining Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.

After the game, Wade reserved special praise for the experienced all-rounder.

"You don't get much better than that. It was hard work. Injury to Kane (Richardson) threw a spanner in the works and had to bowl Maxi in the last over. He played brilliantly, got a 100 in his 100th T20I. Wouldnt say I was confident, I was a bit grumpy going in at the halfway mark. Thought we were in the game at 190 after the 19th over but the last over went for 30. Richardson hurt himself so I was one over short. All in good fun in the end, Maxi probably wouldn't have got a 100 if he didn't toss up 30 in that over. The boys are in good spirits, hopefully, we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game," Wade said after the game.

Earlier, India set Australia a daunting target of 222/3, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring his maiden ton and going unbeaten with a score of 123 off 57 balls.

In reply, after a frenetic start by the visitors, wickets tumbled quickly allowing India to take control of the game.

However, that was before Maxwell channelled his inner beast, which saw him guide the Aussies to victory against Afghanistan in a World Cup round-robin clash, silencing the full house at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati with his power hitting.

Back-to-back maximums in Arshdeep's over set the tone for the assault that was unleashed on the hosts in the death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav dropped a catch offered by rival skipper Matthew Wade and the Aussies made the reprieve count.

The final two overs saw Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel combining to concede 45 runs. Prasidh had 21 runs to defend in the final over but Maxwell tore into the speedster, leaving him clueless.

The visitors clinched victory by five wickets, keeping the series alive.

