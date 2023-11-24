When obsession knows no bounds

No team has been as successful in the World Cup league phase as India, who have won all nine matches to finish atop the points table

Cricket fans cheer for their teams during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) final match between India and Australia. Pic/AFP

Motera, a 32-year-old cricket loyalist breathed his last due to cardiac arrest Another fan, hailing from West Bengal’s Bankura district, reportedly died by suicide Resentment has its genesis in hope, and violence in betrayal

Heartbroken as a distraught Rohit Sharma walked out of the field after conceding a six-wicket defeat at the hands of a robust Australian side at Ahmedabad’s Motera, a 32-year-old cricket loyalist breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.