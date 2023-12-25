Healy pleased with team for stretching Test to Day Four

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said at the end of the Test that she was pleased with the way her team fought back to extend the match till Sunday afternoon

Christmas celebration for the Australian women’s team on Monday would have been a happier one. However, the Australians, though disappointed with the eight-wicket loss on Sunday, didn’t brood over the loss too much, even if it was the first time they went down to India in a Test.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said at the end of the Test that she was pleased with the way her team fought back to extend the match till Sunday afternoon.

Healy, 33, was looking forward to the two white ball series back to back, starting with the three ODIs from December 28 at the same venue, Wankhede. “We have seen a lot of changes over the last 18 months. We are still finding our feet with regards to the new people coming in and where we want to be, and how we want to play. We’ll celebrate one another and look forward to what is going to be an exciting two white ball series starting with the ODI series. Wankhede is a really iconic ground in India. I’ve watched a couple of IPL matches in front of a full house here and the atmosphere it can create, and even having a stand full of people watching India win on Sunday, hopefully they turn up for the white ball format and we can put on a good show,” she said.

“Getting bowled in the afternoon of the first day and getting them to 98-1 was not an ideal start. That we fought for two-and-a-half days and got the game till this afternoon is a huge effort and we take a lot of confidence from it,” Healy said while giving credit to the India spin trio of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad for not letting her team score too many.