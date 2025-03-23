Knight has captained England 199 times since 2016, including leading the team to a home World Cup victory in 2017 and to two other ICC tournament finals

Heather Knight. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Heather Knight steps down as England captain x 00:00

Heather Knight has stepped down as England women’s team captain after nearly nine years, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Saturday. The development comes a day after head coach Jon Lewis’ departure following their 16-0 drubbing against Australia in the Ashes series. Knight will continue to be available for selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knight has captained England 199 times since 2016, including leading the team to a home World Cup victory in 2017 and to two other ICC tournament finals. She oversaw 134 victories as England women captain, second on the list of England women’s all-time most successful captains.

She also led the team to a record-breaking run of eight consecutive ODI series wins including defeating Australia during the 2023 home Ashes, in which England also won the T20I series to draw a thrilling women’s Ashes that took interest in international women’s cricket to a new level.

“On the back of disappointing performances by the team in last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and the recent Ashes in Australia, the ECB has decided to appoint a new captain to lead the team into a new era. Knight’s successor will be appointed shortly,” the ECB said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever