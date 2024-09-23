Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England cricket captain Knight reprimanded over blackface photo

England cricket captain Knight reprimanded over 'blackface' photo

Updated on: 23 September,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Knight's teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge was reprimanded two years ago for charges relating to blackface from an Instagram post in 2013

England cricket captain Knight reprimanded over 'blackface' photo

Heather Knight (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
England cricket captain Knight reprimanded over 'blackface' photo
x
00:00

England women's cricket captain Heather Knight has been reprimanded and given a suspended Â£1,000 ($1,300) fine after a historical photograph of her in "blackface" emerged on social media.


Knight, set to lead England at next month's Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, said she was "truly sorry" for conduct that was deemed "racist and discriminatory" by Cricket Discipline Commission adjudicator Tim O'Gorman. However, O'Gorman accepted there was no racist or discriminatory intent by Knight, who was 21 when the image was taken at a sports-themed fancy dress party in 2012.



Knight, whose fine has been suspended for two years, said in a statement: "I'm truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong and I have long regretted it. "Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.


"Whilst I can't change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring under-represented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have."

Also Read: Will India pick one more spinner in Kanpur? All eyes on Kuldeep and Axar

The picture of Knight in blackface was posted to the Facebook account of another person. Knight promptly accepted the charges brought last month, showed remorse and apologised for her conduct. Her punishment also takes into account the fact she did not have any education about the issues involved in posing for such a photo at the time and the work she undertakes to promote diversity and inclusion.

O'Gorman's judgement said: "At a 'sports stars' themed party in 2012, Ms Knight appeared in a photo in fancy dress with blackface. This, I find, was racist and discriminatory conduct. "(But) I find and accept that there was no racist or discriminatory intent in the blackface itself. "It is accepted that Ms Knight did not herself post the photograph on any social media platform, has no power to delete the photo and has no power to control how it has been posted (or might be posted in future). "I consider that it is inappropriate and unnecessary to require a further apology."

Knight's teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge was reprimanded two years ago for charges relating to blackface from an Instagram post in 2013. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said: "Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgement which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised. "As a public figure and leader, Heather has worked tirelessly to foster a more inclusive and equitable future for cricket."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK