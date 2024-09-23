In Chennai, India opted for a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket during the first Test (Pic: AFP)

The IND vs BAN 1st Test is all but over, and now all eyes are on the Kanpur Test. The India cricket team will need to tread carefully on the notoriously turning track at Green Park Stadium, known for its spinner-friendly conditions.

This situation is likely to nudge both captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir toward fielding three spinners. But for that to happen, who could get the nod - Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav?

It is abundantly clear that neither Ravichandran Ashwin nor Ravindra Jadeja will be dropped or rested, after having showcased their value in the IND vs BAN 1st Test, delivering a stellar recovery innings after the top order’s dramatic collapse and then claiming nine wickets in the second innings to secure a 280-run victory for India.

In Chennai, India opted for a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. However, it is unlikely to expect to see the same fast-bowling trifecta in Kanpur.

The slow, turning pitch will be a playground for spinners, and Sharma is likely to swap out a fast bowler for an additional spinner. While Kanpur won’t be a rank turner necessitating four spinners, we can anticipate some spin action from as early as Day 1. This, in turn, raises a crucial question: Who is the best option in these conditions? The reliably solid Axar or the adept Yadav?

Both players bring unique strengths to the table. While Yadav is the specialist spinner, Axar provides all-round capabilities. Although Yadav may have the edge in pure bowling skills, Axar’s all-round prowess cannot be overlooked.

If India aims to adopt an aggressive strategy, Yadav might be the go-to choice.

Conversely, if a more cautious approach is favored, Axar’s batting ability and his capacity to counter Bangladeshi spinners make him a compelling option.