Kamran Akmal (Pic: File Pic)

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by saying the PCB should learn professionalism from the Indian board.

Recently, Team India handed over a 280-run defeat to Bangladesh in Chennai. Previously, Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan in the two-match Test series.

Kamran Akmal lambasted PCB for their lack of "professionalism" and claimed that Pakistan's cricket wouldn't be suffering if everything was working in order.

"PCB should learn from BCCI, their professionalism, their team, selector, captain, and coaches. These are the things that make a team number one and dominate the world. If we were so good, then Pakistan cricket wouldn't be here. It is because of your ego Pakistan cricket is suffering," Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan's recent Test series defeat against Bangladesh has served as a reminder of the turmoil that they have been stuck in for the past couple of years.

In 2022, the Babar Azam-led side suffered heartbreak in the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. In the next edition of the tournament, which was held last year, Pakistan were knocked out of the Super 4 stage.

A couple of months later, Pakistan's slump continued as they crashed out of the ODI World Cup 2023 in the group stage.

Following this, Pakistan cricket saw multiple changes out of which the major ones were Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing Babar Azam for captaincy. Months before the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar Azam was re-appointed as the white-ball captain, but Shan Masood took over the leadership responsibilities for Test cricket.

During this period, Pakistan endured a Test series whitewash in Australia, losing to Ireland and England in T20I.

In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan suffered another setback after falling short against the co-hosts, the USA, in a Super Over thriller. Babar's side went on to lose against India, which confirmed their exit in the group stage.

Following the series of setbacks, PCB announced its decision to host a high-level Connection Camp on Monday, aiming to establish a clear and unified vision for the future of Pakistan cricket.

The camp will be attended by nine Pakistan cricketers, including Babar, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Pakistan's red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and High-Performance specialist David Reid will be present during the camp.

(With ANI Inputs)