"Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches": Former Pakistan cricketer

Along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed centuries in the first Test match against Bangladesh. Ravichandran Ashwin was named the "Player of the Match" award for his contribution of a century and a six-wicket haul which guided India to a solid 280-run win over Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a marvellous century against Bangladesh. Following this, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali heaped praises on Rishabh Pant.

Pant played a knock of 109 runs from 128 deliveries including 13 fours and 4 sixes. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

"Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches. I liked seeing the shots he played because many people had said that he might never return to the field after the accident. We must give the credit as he worked very hard after the injury. He came back with full confidence and ticked all the boxes that you need in Test cricket," Basit Ali said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The series also marked Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket after suffering a life-threatening accident back in 2022. Basit Ali further feels that India should have not declared so early. The side should have benefitted more if KL Rahul had spent more time in the middle. Along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed centuries in the first Test match against Bangladesh.

"India declaring their innings was a bad decision. KL Rahul should have been given a chance to find his form since he didn't score big runs in the Duleep Trophy. India would have benefited more if Rahul scored 70-80 runs here because he bats at a position that will be crucial in Australia," Basit Ali added.

KL Rahul accumulated crucial 22 runs in 19 balls which was laced with 4 fours. Later, Ravichandran Ashwin was named the "Player of the Match" award for his contribution of a century and a six-wicket haul which guided India to a solid 280-run win over Bangladesh.

(With ANI Inputs)