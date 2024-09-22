Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches Former Pakistan cricketer

"Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches": Former Pakistan cricketer

Updated on: 22 September,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed centuries in the first Test match against Bangladesh. Ravichandran Ashwin was named the "Player of the Match" award for his contribution of a century and a six-wicket haul which guided India to a solid 280-run win over Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
"Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches": Former Pakistan cricketer
x
00:00

Team India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a marvellous century against Bangladesh. Following this, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali heaped praises on Rishabh Pant.


Pant played a knock of 109 runs from 128 deliveries including 13 fours and 4 sixes. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.



"Rishabh Pant played like how you bat on Australian pitches. I liked seeing the shots he played because many people had said that he might never return to the field after the accident. We must give the credit as he worked very hard after the injury. He came back with full confidence and ticked all the boxes that you need in Test cricket," Basit Ali said while speaking on his YouTube channel.


Also Read: Alex Carey's 74 decisive as Australia beats England by 68 runs for 2-0 lead in ODI series

The series also marked Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket after suffering a life-threatening accident back in 2022. Basit Ali further feels that India should have not declared so early. The side should have benefitted more if KL Rahul had spent more time in the middle. Along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed centuries in the first Test match against Bangladesh.

"India declaring their innings was a bad decision. KL Rahul should have been given a chance to find his form since he didn't score big runs in the Duleep Trophy. India would have benefited more if Rahul scored 70-80 runs here because he bats at a position that will be crucial in Australia," Basit Ali added.

KL Rahul accumulated crucial 22 runs in 19 balls which was laced with 4 fours. Later, Ravichandran Ashwin was named the "Player of the Match" award for his contribution of a century and a six-wicket haul which guided India to a solid 280-run win over Bangladesh.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant india pakistan bangladesh test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK