India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opened up on Shubman Gill's Test comeback. In the second innings of the first Test match, Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs against the visitors. His knock was laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes.

Speaking at ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar said that earlier Gill had a few opportunities against " not so great oppositions," but still he performed in it.

"His Test career went off the rails slightly. He started very well against Australia in Australia - got a 90. After that, he had a few opportunities against not-so-great oppositions in India and didn't quite cash in, didn't get the big scores, and then had the tough tours. South Africa is never easy and then came to India and failed in that Hyderabad Test," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India had a lead of 432 runs.

Gill was shouldered by Rishabh Pant who smashed 109 runs in his comeback Test match. KL Rahul contributed by scoring 22 runs off 19 deliveries which included 4 fours.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin was named the "Player of the Award" for his crucial contribution of a century and a six-wicket haul as Team India secured a victory by 280 runs over Bangladesh.

(With ANI Inputs)