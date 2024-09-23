"Without these two players, India can't form a Test-playing side in home conditions": Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal lavished praise on the veteran spin duo. Later in the match, Shubman Gill found himself back in the runs and smashed an unbeaten century in the second essay. With an all-round performance, India secured an emphatic 280-run victory

Kamran Akmal (Pic: File Pic)

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal believes that the two players without whom Team India can't play their Test series at home are Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the first Test match against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja registered a crucial partnership in the first innings to save the game for India.

In the match, when top-order batsmen fell short against Bangladesh's attack, Ashwin and Jadeja stood as a wall to push the visitors on the back foot.

Ashwin and Jadeja steadied India's sinking ship by stitching up a 199-run partnership. Ashwin celebrated his sixth Test century while Jadeja played a valiant 86-run knock.

"What an all-round performance from Ashwin. He took six wickets in the second inning and even scored a century. He won the match and took his team out of trouble. It was a match-winning partnership from Jaddu. Without these two players, India can't form a Test playing XI when playing in home conditions. They have such a reputation. They are big performers," Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

After delivering with the willow, the star duo performed with the ball as well.

Jadeja ended the match with figures of 5/77 across both innings. On the other hand, Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first inning, struck back with a six-wicket haul in the second.

Later in the match, Shubman Gill found himself back in the runs and smashed an unbeaten century in the second essay.

"Shubman Gill showed his form. He is a remarkable player. It is important for Gill to score runs because he played in place of experienced players. He has talent, and that is why he is playing there," Kamran added.

During Shubman's exploits, Rishabh Pant stood on the other end and wrote the story of his remarkable comeback.

After being involved in a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant announced his comeback in Test cricket with a stupendous 109-run knock. His aggressive strokes, pummeling Bangladesh bowlers, evoked a wave of nostalgia among the Indian fans.

"It was an incredible performance from Pant. I salute the medical panel and the trainer who brought him back to the field. He has shown what he can do for the Indian team," Kamran noted.

With an all-round performance, India secured an emphatic 280-run victory. Riding high on momentum, India will look to sweep away Bangladesh in the second Test beginning in Kanpur on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)