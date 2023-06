Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Besides Goswami, England women’s team skipper Knight and 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Morgan too have joined the WCC, which is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world

Legendary Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and two English players in Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan have joined the MCC World Cricket Committee (WCC) ahead of its meeting at the Lord’s, the club said on Monday.

Besides Goswami, England women’s team skipper Knight and 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Morgan too have joined the WCC, which is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world. Often regarded as one of the fastest bowler in the women’s game, Goswami retired from international cricket last year, and fittingly her final appearance was at Lord’s in the ODI against England, where she was given a guard of honour. She was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in April this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee. These are three players who have excelled at the very top of the international game and their knowledge of how the elite level of cricket works will be an advantage to the committee,” Chair of the MCC World Cricket committee Mike Gatting, said.

