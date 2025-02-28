Breaking News
Thane to launch automated pod taxi project on trial basis, says Minister Sarnaik
Beed sarpanch murder: Karad getting VIP treatment in jail, alleges NCP (SP) MP
India is likely to experience warmer than usual March, says IMD
Mira-Bhayander gets new RTO with registration series of MH 58
Holi 2025: WR to run 11 pairs of summer special trains, check details
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Helping team take lead was all I had on my mind Harsh Dubey

'Helping team take lead was all I had on my mind': Harsh Dubey

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

In the process, Dubey broke the earlier record set by Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19 with 68 wickets.

'Helping team take lead was all I had on my mind': Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey appeals successfully for a leg before verdict against Kerala’s MD Nidheesh to set the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season (69). Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
'Helping team take lead was all I had on my mind': Harsh Dubey
x
00:00

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey, 22, said on Friday that helping his side take the crucial first innings lead in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala was his top priority and not the record he set for most wickets for a bowler in a season.


Though no clear favourite has emerged after three days of play in the Ranji Trophy final, hosts Vidarbha have an edge with a 37-run lead in the first innings with Dubey taking three for 88 to take his wickets tally to 69 this season. In the process, Dubey broke the earlier record set by Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19 with 68 wickets. 


“I was not thinking about the record, honestly. I was only thinking about helping my team take the first innings lead. The record, obviously is an achievement for me. I am feeling proud and happy, I just spoke with my parents at home.” he told the media after the day’s play.


“Even though it was very hot, I wanted to contribute for my team, put in as much effort as I possibly can, because this is the last game and last effort. I was not thinking about how many overs it had been but I was only focussed on getting my team into a good situation and that was my plan,” he added. 

Dubey said he did not try anything different for his record wicket haul, but credited the feat to getting a regular run in the premier domestic tournament. “I didn’t do anything different, but I got enough opportunity to play in this season,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidarbha mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions Ranji Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK