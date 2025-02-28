'Helping team take lead was all I had on my mind': Harsh Dubey

In the process, Dubey broke the earlier record set by Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19 with 68 wickets.

Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey appeals successfully for a leg before verdict against Kerala’s MD Nidheesh to set the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season (69). Pic/PTI

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey, 22, said on Friday that helping his side take the crucial first innings lead in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala was his top priority and not the record he set for most wickets for a bowler in a season.

Though no clear favourite has emerged after three days of play in the Ranji Trophy final, hosts Vidarbha have an edge with a 37-run lead in the first innings with Dubey taking three for 88 to take his wickets tally to 69 this season. In the process, Dubey broke the earlier record set by Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman in 2018-19 with 68 wickets.

“I was not thinking about the record, honestly. I was only thinking about helping my team take the first innings lead. The record, obviously is an achievement for me. I am feeling proud and happy, I just spoke with my parents at home.” he told the media after the day’s play.

“Even though it was very hot, I wanted to contribute for my team, put in as much effort as I possibly can, because this is the last game and last effort. I was not thinking about how many overs it had been but I was only focussed on getting my team into a good situation and that was my plan,” he added.

Dubey said he did not try anything different for his record wicket haul, but credited the feat to getting a regular run in the premier domestic tournament. “I didn’t do anything different, but I got enough opportunity to play in this season,” he said.

