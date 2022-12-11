Henderson to step down as Cricket Australia chair, Baird to replace him next year

Cricket Australia's chair Dr Lachlan Henderson on Sunday announced that he will stand down from the role early next year due to his conflicting work commitments

Henderson, who took up the position in February this year from interim chair Richard Freudenstein, said that he is unable to devote the time required to head CA's board due to his recent appointment as chief executive officer of health insurance provider HBF in Perth. However, he will remain a member of CA's nine-person board of directors.

"The new role I've taken in my home city Perth will make it difficult to devote the time required as chair, so I have decided this is the right time to hand over the role," Henderson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

"It's been a great privilege to serve as chair and to help oversee some of the great work being done by the executive and across Australian cricket," he added.

Henderson joined the CA board in late 2018 and had previously served as chair of the Western Australian Cricket Association before relocating to Melbourne in 2017 where he was CEO of Epworth Health. He now returns to Perth to take up his new appointment, where he has long been involved in cricket as a player and administrator.

His departure means CA will have a fourth chair in just over 12 months, with Freudenstein having succeeded Earl Eddings who resigned from the role in October 2021.

Henderson will formally stand down from the job next February, and be replaced by current board member and former New South Wales Premier Mike Baird, whose elevation has been unanimously endorsed by CA's board as well as state and territory chairs.

Meanwhile, Baird, who served as NSW Premier from 2014 to 2017, joined the CA board in 2020 having previously been a director of Cricket NSW and is currently chief executive of health and aged care services provider, HammondCare.

"Lachlan has made a great contribution as chair and I'm delighted he will continue to provide his considerable business and cricket expertise on the CA board," Baird said.

"It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward. I'm pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket," he added.

