Henry, O’Rourke put NZ on top against England

Updated on: 16 December,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Hamilton
Agencies |

Top

Representation pic

New Zealand showed off its presumptive new ball attack as it took control of the third test against England on the second day on Sunday.


Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke shared seven wickets as NZ bowled out England for 143 in a session and a half to take a 205-run first innings lead. 


O’Rourke then had to bat for the second time in the day as nightwatchman when Will Young was out for 60 within 20 minutes of the close. He couldn’t last to stumps at which New Zealand were 136-3.


