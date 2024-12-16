Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke shared seven wickets as NZ bowled out England for 143 in a session and a half to take a 205-run first innings lead.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Henry, O’Rourke put NZ on top against England x 00:00

New Zealand showed off its presumptive new ball attack as it took control of the third test against England on the second day on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke shared seven wickets as NZ bowled out England for 143 in a session and a half to take a 205-run first innings lead.

O’Rourke then had to bat for the second time in the day as nightwatchman when Will Young was out for 60 within 20 minutes of the close. He couldn’t last to stumps at which New Zealand were 136-3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever