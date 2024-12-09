Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hes a good character gets the crowd up just like Kohli Hazlewood

'He’s a good character, gets the crowd up just like Kohli': Hazlewood

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

In Australia’s first innings, Siraj threw the ball wide off the stumps near Marnus Labuschagne after the Australian batter pulled away from his stance, forcing the bowler to halt his run-up

'He’s a good character, gets the crowd up just like Kohli': Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood

Listen to this article
'He’s a good character, gets the crowd up just like Kohli': Hazlewood
x
00:00

Mohammed Siraj’s hot temper has become a topic of discussion but Australian quick Josh Hazlewood says the Indian pacer is a “good character” who fires up the crowd and is passionate about the game like Indian superstar Virat Kohli.


In Australia’s first innings, Siraj threw the ball wide off the stumps near Marnus Labuschagne after the Australian batter pulled away from his stance, forcing the bowler to halt his run-up. The next day, Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Head soon after cleaning him up, drawing the ire of the Adelaide crowd which booed him. “He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes,” said Hazlewood, who shared the dressing room with both Siraj and Kohli during his time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.


Also Read: Monkeygate scandal to Gavaskar's MCG walkout: 5 ugliest India-Australia moments


“I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He’s probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. He has bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohammed Siraj virat kohli Team India australia India vs Australia adelaide oval sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK