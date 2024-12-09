'He’s a good character, gets the crowd up just like Kohli': Hazlewood

In Australia’s first innings, Siraj threw the ball wide off the stumps near Marnus Labuschagne after the Australian batter pulled away from his stance, forcing the bowler to halt his run-up

Mohammed Siraj’s hot temper has become a topic of discussion but Australian quick Josh Hazlewood says the Indian pacer is a “good character” who fires up the crowd and is passionate about the game like Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

In Australia’s first innings, Siraj threw the ball wide off the stumps near Marnus Labuschagne after the Australian batter pulled away from his stance, forcing the bowler to halt his run-up. The next day, Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Head soon after cleaning him up, drawing the ire of the Adelaide crowd which booed him. “He’s just a good character and it’s good to see sometimes,” said Hazlewood, who shared the dressing room with both Siraj and Kohli during his time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He’s probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. He has bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years,” he added.

