“I mean, he’s mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there,” Smith told 7Cricket while struggling to conceal his appreciative laughter

Steve Smith

Listen to this article He’s mad: Steve Smith all praise for energetic Sam Konstas x 00:00

The breathtaking scoops off Jasprit Bumrah and his run-ins with the star Indian pacer during the Boxing Day Test have given Australian batter Sam Konstas an instant connection with cricket fans, and Steve Smith appreciatively called the teen prodigy ‘mad,’ highlighting his burst of energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konstas made a 65-ball 60 on his Test debut during the fourth Test at Melbourne, which the Aussies won by 184 runs on Monday, and his stunning scoops and laps off Bumrah brought him global attention, besides giving his side an edge over India.

Also Read: ‘It’s right at the top’

“I mean, he’s mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there,” Smith told 7Cricket while struggling to conceal his appreciative laughter.

Perhaps, Smith might have remembered a bubbling younger self that earned him the sobriquet — Smudge.

But the 19-year-old Konstas made his presence felt even while fielding, constantly talking to Indian batters from the cordon or close-in positions.

Smith, himself a bundle of energy on the field, took a note of it. “He was chirping. I think at one point [Yashasvi] Jaiswal was actually trying to hit the ball at him to shut him up a bit. But look, he’s brought great energy [to the team],” Smith said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever