Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > As far as Rohit is concerned its a call Ravi Shastri

"As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call": Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Senior India batters, Rohit and Kohli are under scrutiny for their below-par performances during the ongoing five-Test series in Australia

Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma

"As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call": Ravi Shastri
Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli still has 3-4 years of cricket left in him, but skipper Rohit Sharma may need to assess his future after the ongoing series against Australia, considering his prolonged struggle with form and technique in the traditional format of the game.


Senior India batters, Rohit and Kohli are under scrutiny for their below-par performances during the ongoing five-Test series in Australia.


Rohit has managed just 31 runs across five innings, scoring 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9 at a dismal average of 6.20, the lowest by a touring captain on the Australian soil. 
Kohli, despite a hundred in the Perth Test, has struggled with consistency, scoring 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, 3, 36, and 5 in the series so far.


Also Read: Absolutely wrong decision: Gavaskar

“Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he’ll play for another three or four years,” Shastri told Star Sports. 

“As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call. At the top of the order, just feel the footwork isn’t the same. He’s probably late at times in meeting the ball. So, it’s his call at the end of the series.”

Shastri pointed out technical issues in Rohit’s batting, especially his front foot movement. “At times, we’e seen in the series that his front foot isn’t really moving towards the ball as much as it should. There’s a trigger movement, and then after that, the leg stays planted,” he explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

