Absolutely wrong decision: Gavaskar

The dramatic fifth day of the Boxing Day Test was overshadowed by a contentious dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The decision, made by third umpire following a disputed DRS review, ignited a storm of criticism from cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

“If you are using technology, then use technology only. Whatever I am seeing, I always say that this is an optical illusion. Snicko is a straight line. So it is absolutely not out. According to me, this is not out. This is a wrong decision. Absolutely wrong decision. Otherwise, don’t use technology. If you are going to go with optical illusion, then don’t use technology at all. It’s simple,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

