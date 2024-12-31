Breaking News
Absolutely wrong decision: Gavaskar

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Absolutely wrong decision. Otherwise, don’t use technology. If you are going to go with optical illusion, then don’t use technology at all. It’s simple,” Gavaskar told Star Sports

The dramatic fifth day of the Boxing Day Test was overshadowed by a contentious dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The decision, made by third umpire following a disputed DRS review, ignited a storm of criticism from cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. 


Also Read: "I think it was just clear that he hit it": Pat Cummins on Jaiswal's controversial wicket


“If you are using technology, then use technology only. Whatever I am seeing, I always say that this is an optical illusion. Snicko is a straight line. So it is absolutely not out. According to me, this is not out. This is a wrong decision. Absolutely wrong decision. Otherwise, don’t use technology. If you are going to go with optical illusion, then don’t use technology at all. It’s simple,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.


