With their backs against the wall, India came out all guns blazing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener at Perth to win by a massive 295 runs with Bumrah (5-30 and 3-42) ripping apart Australia’s batting in each innings

"He's obviously a fantastic bowler, but our batters are world class as well": Alex Carey backs Oz batters to counter Bumrah

Alex Carey on Tuesday maintained Australia are a “united group,” confident that their “world-class” batters will come up with better plans to counter India’s pace threat Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming pink-ball Test here.

The heavy margin of defeat left Australia looking for answers as their batters flopped collectively, leaving their famed bowling attack with a lot to do.

“He’s obviously a fantastic bowler; [he] has been for a number of years. Our batters are world class as well and always find ways to come up with solutions,” Carey told the media.

“We’ve had a look at him now. Hopefully we can combat that first, second spell. Get him bowling a little bit deeper in the innings with an older ball.”

“We saw Travis [Head] sort of counterpunch a bit [in the second innings]. I trust our batters, we’ll find a way not only [against] Bumrah. They played a couple of other debutantes who bowled well as well,” Carey said.

