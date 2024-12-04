Breaking News
Team India witness the presence of 3,000 fans during the practice session at the Adelaide Oval

Updated on: 04 December,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Adelaide
Amit Shah

“Australia came to practice around 1 pm while Team India’s practice session ended at 9 pm. Fans probably won’t find many opportunities to spend an eight hours with their favourite players,” he added

Team India witness the presence of 3,000 fans during the practice session at the Adelaide Oval

Virat Kohli (left) and Shubman Gill arrive for practice at Adelaide Oval yesterday

Team India witness the presence of 3,000 fans during the practice session at the Adelaide Oval
Team India are often seen being cheered on by fans in the field. But have you ever seen thousands of spectators cheering for their heroes three days before a match during a practice session? This sight was witnessed at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. Thousands of Indian-origin supporters — around 3,000 — came to watch Team India’s practice session. It was an extraordinary experience for the Indian cricketers too.


Fans gather to see their heroes. Pics/Getty ImagesFans gather to see their heroes. Pics/Getty Images


“Cricket Australia (CA) often organises such events to make Test cricket more interesting. These events are held so that cricket fans get a chance to see their stars up close. There are many people of Indian origin in Adelaide. Under this program, we had a small setup for fans to see the real preparation of their players,” Amit Mishra, a member of Cricket Australia’s social media team, told mid-day during an interview. “Australia came to practice around 1 pm while Team India’s practice session ended at 9 pm. Fans probably won’t find many opportunities to spend an eight hours with their favourite players,” he added.

