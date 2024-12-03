Prithvi Shaw who started his career with a Test century on debut is now struggling with his game. At 25 years old, Prithvi has gone unsold at the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. No franchises showed interest in him even after he set his price low of Rs. 75 lakhs

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Get off social media and train": Pietersen's advice to Prithvi Shaw x 00:00

Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen feel that Prithvi Shaw should use all his energy into getting super fit and should also avoid social media if he wants to taste the success yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithvi Shaw who started his career with a Test century on debut is now struggling with his game. At 25 years old, Prithvi has gone unsold at the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. No franchises showed interest in him even after he set his price low of Rs. 75 lakhs.

Many players, including former Team India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, feel that Prithvi Shaw's off-field persona has affected his on-field performance.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and others gather to inaugurate Ramakant Achrekar memorial

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they'd sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It'll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!," Pietersen wrote on 'X'. Taking to X:

Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories.

If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they’d sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It’ll get him back into the… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 3, 2024

Recently, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for being overweight and unfit. He has come back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but hasn't done anything significant so far.

Prithvi Shaw was the captain of the Under-19 winning Team India in 2018. His fellow teammates such as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the verge of becoming the regular faces on the national side.

Prithvi, once known to become the "Next Sachin Tendulkar" has now found himself in a difficult situation to cement his place in the national team.

In the IPL history, Prithvi Shaw has so far represented only one franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC).

(With PTI Inputs)